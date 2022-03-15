Tuesday, March 15 weather update for Siouxland

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has today off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for Tuesday:

Today, Siouxland residents can expect sunny conditions with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, S.D., wind gusts could get as high as 10-to-15 MPH in the morning.

At night, the forecast shows things will be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

