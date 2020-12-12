 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 2020 Goodfellows Little Yellow Dog auction
Watch Now: 2020 Goodfellows Little Yellow Dog auction

Watch the Goodfellow Charity’s annual Little Yellow Dog auction and place bids on Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Little Yellow Dog auction is being held as a virtual event. Bids and donations can be made on Dec. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. during this livestream by calling 712-226-DOGG (3644). All money raised during the auction goes to provide Christmas toys to Siouxland children.

