WATCH NOW: 2020 Heart of Health Care nurses honored
Congratulations to our 2020 winners: Tricia De Boer of Northwestern College and Orange City Area Health System; Greg Sholten of Cherokee Mental Health Institute; Sue LeGree of June E. Nylen Cancer Center; Chris VanBeek of MercyOne Home Care and Stephanie Hill of Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

Brought to you by UnityPoint Health - Sioux City and sponsored by Floyd Valley HealthcareMercyOne Siouxland Medical CenterMorningside CollegeBriar Cliff University and Siouxland Community Health Center#celebratingnurses #siouxlandstrong

