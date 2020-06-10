WATCH NOW: 2020 Heart of Health Care nurses honored

-
Congratulations to our 2020 winners: Tricia De Boer of Northwestern College and Orange City Area Health System; Greg Sholten of Cherokee Mental Health Institute; Sue LeGree of June E. Nylen Cancer Center; Chris VanBeek of MercyOne Home Care and Stephanie Hill of Cherokee Regional Medical Center.
Brought to you by UnityPoint Health - Sioux City and sponsored by Floyd Valley Healthcare, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Morningside College, Briar Cliff University and Siouxland Community Health Center. #celebratingnurses #siouxlandstrong
