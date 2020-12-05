WATCH NOW: Charli, the 2020 Goodfellows Little Yellow Dog

Watch as Sioux City Journal multimedia producer Jesse Brothers photographs Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd and the 2020 Goodfellow Charity's Little Yellow Dog. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Little Yellow Dog auction will held as a virtual event at noon on Saturday, Dec. 12 which will be livestreamed on siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page and will be broadcast on KSCJ. Bids and donations can be made during the livestream by calling 712-226-DOGG (3644). All money raised goes to provide Christmas toys to Siouxland children.