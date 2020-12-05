 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Charli, the 2020 Goodfellows Little Yellow Dog
View Comments
alert

WATCH NOW: Charli, the 2020 Goodfellows Little Yellow Dog

{{featured_button_text}}

Watch as Sioux City Journal multimedia producer Jesse Brothers photographs Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd and the 2020 Goodfellow Charity's Little Yellow Dog. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Little Yellow Dog auction will held as a virtual event at noon on Saturday, Dec. 12 which will be livestreamed on siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page and will be broadcast on KSCJ. Bids and donations can be made during the livestream by calling 712-226-DOGG (3644). All money raised goes to provide Christmas toys to Siouxland children.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters battle house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News