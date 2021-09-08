 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Episode 3 of the Playbook Pundits videocast
Journal sports editor Zach James and assistant sports editor Shane Lantz bring you a weekly glimpse at the prep football scene. 

In this week's scene, the guys recap West's big win and why East is 2-0 on the season. 

The guys then give you their Top 5 running backs in the area. 

Zach and Shane then end the episode congratulatiing the Sioux City Explorers on making the playoffs.

The Sioux City Journal's Playbook Pundits (AKA: sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz) recap last week's local football action and name top players.
