WATCH NOW: Episode 3 of the Playbook Pundits videocast

Journal sports editor Zach James and assistant sports editor Shane Lantz bring you a weekly glimpse at the prep football scene.
In this week's scene, the guys recap West's big win and why East is 2-0 on the season.
The guys then give you their Top 5 running backs in the area.
Zach and Shane then end the episode congratulatiing the Sioux City Explorers on making the playoffs.
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
