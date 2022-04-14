WATCH NOW: Vehicle overturns on Highway 60 during high wind warning

For chunks of this week, the wind in Siouxland has been nothing less than merciless.
Thursday afternoon, Siouxland Severe Weather Network posted a video from Brenna Anema of a truck overturning on Highway 60, near the Iowa/Minnesota border, during a high wind warning.
Brenna Anema captured this scary situation along Highway 60 near the Iowa/Minnesota border about 11:15am this morning. A High Wind Warning was in place for that location at the time. The driver is fine and safe. @NWSSiouxFalls @ktivnews @kcautv @SiouxlandNews pic.twitter.com/TwXzqz8C03— Siouxland Severe Weather Network (@SSWNTeam) April 14, 2022
According to a tweet from Siouxland Severe Weather Network, the driver of the vehicle is "fine and safe."
