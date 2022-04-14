 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Vehicle overturns on Highway 60 during high wind warning

For chunks of this week, the wind in Siouxland has been nothing less than merciless. 

Thursday afternoon, Siouxland Severe Weather Network posted a video from Brenna Anema of a truck overturning on Highway 60, near the Iowa/Minnesota border, during a high wind warning.

According to a tweet from Siouxland Severe Weather Network, the driver of the vehicle is "fine and safe."

Cracked windshield

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

