Snow, winds expected to impact travel

DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of three to five inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures.

A winter storm watch as called Monday afternoon as the winter storm is expected to impact most of eastern Iowa and parts of western Illinois beginning late Wednesday night. The projected impact of the storm is that travel could become difficult and David Cousins, meteorologist from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, believes people should adjust Christmas plans to avoid travelling during the worst of the storm on Thursday and Friday.

“There are several things going on,” he said. “First you have the snow Thursday coming to an end Thursday night or early Friday morning. Then you have the wind and the wind is pretty significant. The wind is expected to peak Thursday night. We are looking at widespread northwestern winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50. We could have a lot of blowing and drifting snow. Driving – you are really going to feel those winds. The third aspect is its going to be cold.”

Cousins said the majority of snow accumulation is expected east of Cedar Rapids beginning Wednesday night. Snow is expected to fall in the remainder of the area Thursday. He said there is “variability” in the amounts, but the current prediction is three to five inches. He also said on Friday the temperature is expected to drop to about 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but wind chills will drive the temperature down well below zero. With wind chill, Cousins predicts -20 F to -30 F temperatures into Friday morning. He predicts a bit of warm up on Sunday — Christmas day — to about 10 to 15 degrees, but with wind chills of -10.

The fast-moving storm is moving through the area from the Pacific Northwest as it dives in a southeasterly manner into the plain areas of the U.S. Cousins also said cold air is moving in behind the main storm.

As next week begins, Cousins said there will be a “modest warm-up,” with temperatures reaching into the twenties. He predicts the remainder of the month would be below average, however, long range forecasts shows warmer temperatures during the first week of January.

Cousins stressed people should pay close attention to the weather forecasts for updates. While not traveling during the storm is the recommendation, Cousins said people who do travel should carry a winter survival kit in their vehicle and a charged cell phone.