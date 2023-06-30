SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum has opened "RAGBRAI: It All Started Here," an exhibit to commemorate the annual ride's 50th anniversary.

The exhibit features T-shirts, signage and riding gear and an extensive slideshow with images from the years in which Sioux City was a host city.

The inaugural year of RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) started in 1973 in Sioux City.

The bike ride began when Des Moines Register feature writer/copy editor John Karras proposed that Register Washington Bureau columnist Don Kaul ride his bicycle across Iowa and write about his experiences. Kaul accepted the challenge on the condition that Karras make the ride with him. That first ride, which took the pair from Sioux City to Davenport, attracted a few hundred riders.

The second ride in 1974 drew 2,000 riders, and by the time Sioux City repeated as the starting town in 1978, ridership had grown to 6,000.

Other years Sioux City served as a host city were 1988, 1993, 2001, 2010, and 2015. Today, RAGBRAI is recognized as the oldest, longest and largest multi-day bicycling touring event in the world with an annual ridership that exceeds 10,000 people. RAGBRAI: It All Started Here will be on display through September 24.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.