IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL HALL OF FAME

SIOUX CITY — On a steamy Thursday afternoon, Brent Stockton was tidying up Vangarde Arts following a raucous soldout show the previous night.

"We had Matthew Curry, a young guitarist who had opened for everybody from the Steve Miller Band to Peter Frampton," he said. "As soon as Matthew hit our stage to perform, the audience went wild."

That night's entertainment would be smaller, Stockton predicted, but just as enthusiastic.

"Thursday nights are open mic nights, when everybody has the chance to be in the spotlight," he said, standing on the stage of the intimate 416 Pierce St. performance space. "On open mic night, we have talented local people as well as any musician who might be passing through town."

As the director of nonprofit Vangarde Arts, Stockton has been booking worldclass performers and on-the-verge up-and-coming entertainers to Sioux City for more than a decade.

That's in addition to the summertime outdoor concert series Downtown Live — currently held on the plaza near the Sioux City Public Museum — which he helped to create 19 years ago.

Stockton booked talent acts for such past clubs as The Blues Cellar, The Attic and The Chesterfield Music Club.

On Labor Day Weekend, Stockton will be inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame at Arnolds Park, Iowa.

There, he will be joined by Sioux Cityans and fellow Class of 2023 inductees Bobby Berge (The Velaires, Zephyr) and Sam Irish Sr. (Riata, Stockyard Kings), as well as 30 other musicians, support staff and venues that have helped to bring rock and roll to the Hawkeye State.

"When I got the call saying I was to be inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, my first response was why me?" Stockton said with a chuckle.

You see, he can't sing and has never learned how to play a musical instrument.

"I do play harmonica, but I'm not very good at it," Stockton quipped. "If you want to master a musical instrument, you have to practice every day. That was never my thing."

Instead, he became a music fan. "I've not a Top 40 type of guy," Stockton said. "I've always liked the mid-level performer or someone who excelled at playing the blues or roots or Americana. Something that was unique and not mainstream."

In pursuit of off-the-beaten track music, Stockton and his wife, Paula, would often go out of town to see their favorite bands perform.

"We'd attend a show in Omaha and we'd see a handful of other Sioux Cityans sitting at one table and another handful of Sioux Cityans at another table," he said. "Then, it hit us. If there's a lot of local people who are willing to travel a distance to hear music, why not develop a venue for it in Sioux City."

"I used to tell people I developed Vangarde Arts for entirely selfish reasons," Stockton said, smiling. "To be honest, that's not too far from the truth."

Over the years, Vangarde Arts has played host to such legendary performers as Ray Wylie Hubbard, Johnnie Winter, John Primer, James McMurtry and David Lindley.

It has also provided a venue for rising young talent like Valerie June, Mike Zito and Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs.

Just as significant are local bands like GhostCat, Ultra Violet Fever and Banana Cramps, who always have a home at Vangarde Arts.

"I always have a preference for musicians who perform their own music," Stockton said. "While there are many wonderful cover bands, a band with its own music can't be beat."

Vangarde Arts also displays the artwork of both veteran and emerging local artists in its gallery.

Yet it is the live music that continues to be the draw at Vangarde Arts.

"Musicians love it because the space is so intimate," Stockton said. "Audiences love it because the space is so informal, they can have a drink with their favorite entertainers between sets."

Which is what drew Stockton to music in the first place.

"There's an energy to see music performed live that you can't find anywhere else," he said. "It's the best."

When he is inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, Stockton said he will share the honor with the musicians he has worked with as well as the fans.

But, mostly, he will share it with his wife Paula.

"Whether it is Downtown Live or Vangarde Arts, Paula plays as large a role as I do," Stockton said. "Luckily, she also loves live music. That makes it special."