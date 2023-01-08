Musketeers dominate Stampede in matinee

SIOUX FALLS -- The Sioux City Musketeers erupted for seven goals in their shutout victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede on Sunday.

Sioux City netted multiple goals in every period. It began when Kaden Shahan scored at the 6:28 mark of the first, and was followed over a minute and a half later by Ryan Conmy on the power play to make it 2-0 Sioux City.

In the second, Sawyer Scholl was fed a nice pass by Cole Longacre that led to Scholl getting behind the Sioux Falls defense and finishing the play with a backhanded goal. Ben Poitras scored late in the period on the power play for his ninth of the season and Sioux City grabbed a 4-0 lead.

In quick succession just past the halfway point in the third, the Muskies officially put the game away. Conmy lit the lamp for the second time in the game for his team leading 16th goal of the season at 11:22.

Dylan Godbout took a pass from Conmy and finished backhanded on a break away at 12:03 and Sam Deckhut finished the days scoring with his sixth goal of the season at 12:58 punching in a rebound.

Croix Kochendorfer earned the games first star and stopped all 23 shots that he faced in the contest. The shutout is the second he has posted this season. Between his two starts this weekend Kochendorfer stopped 60/63 shots for a 0.952 save percentage and a 1.44 GAA for the weekend.

Conmy accrued four points on a pair of goals and a pair of assists to secure the second star and Grant Slukynsky had a hand in three goals, collecting three assists to nab the third star.

The Musketeers (13-11-5) take three points from the three game weekend,. They hit the ice again on Friday when they take on the Omaha Lancers on the road at 7:05 p.m. They return to their home ice on Saturday Jan. 14 to take on the Fargo Force at 6:05 at the Tyson Events Center.