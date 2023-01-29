Musketeers fall short in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa -- The Waterloo Black Hawks defeated the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night by a final score of 5-1.

Both teams found the back of the net in the first period. Waterloo struck first, 4:38 into the game with Gennadi Chaly’s seventh goal of the season.

Sioux City responded late in the period with their lone goal of the game. Sawyer Scholl deflected a Ben Poitras shot into the net to tie the game at one at 18:15 in the first period.

Waterloo retook the lead at 3:39 in the second period on a Zach Bade goal. The game remained a 2-1 score for much of the second until Myles Hillman scores his 15th of the season to build a two goal advantage for Waterloo. Only moments later with the Musketeers on the power play Gavin Lindberg scored a short handed goal at 18:02 in the period to hand the Black Hawks a 4-1 lead.

Despite the three goal period, Waterloo only out shot the Musketeers 15-13 in the second. However they out shot them 14-5 in the first and 10-3 in the third for a total advantage of 39-21 in the game.

The short handed goal for Waterloo also made up for their 0/3 night on the power play. Sioux City’s penalty kill fended off all five penalties that they were tasked with this weekend.

James Hong finished the night with his tenth goal of the season at 5:56 into the third period to give Waterloo their commanding 5-1 win.

Jack Spicer earned the win in net, fighting off 20 of 21 shots. Croix Kochendorfer drew the start for Sioux City and stopped 34 of 39 attempts.

The Musketeers (17-13-2-3) finish the weekend road trip 1-1 and with two points. The team hits the ice at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, when they face the Des Moines Buccaneers for the start of a three game weekend. They will then go to Lincoln on Saturday night, before hosting the Stars at 3:05 p.m. that Sunday Sioux City.