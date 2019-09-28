CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Chicago got two goals from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and held on for a 3-2 win over Sioux City in a United States Hockey League season-opener for both teams at the USHL Fall Classic Saturday.
Sioux City also got two goals from Joel Maatta, a first-year player from Helsinki, Finland. Maatta scored the only goal of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, with Dominci Vidoli and Blake Biondi getting assists.
Chicago took the lead 4:57 into the final period on a goal by Mackie Samoskevich and added an insurance goal on a power play score by Gunnarwolfe with 2:26 left in regulation. Maatta got Sioux City within one with 1:44 left with Vidoli picking up his second assist of the night but the Musketeers could not get the equalizer.
Ethan Haider had 24 saves in net for Sioux City, which takes on Team USA Sunday afternoon before returning to take on Omaha at the Tyson Events Center Saturday.