Musketeers get defenseman Ren Morque

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that they have traded for defenseman Ren Morque from the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL in exchange for a player to be named later.

Morque was the second leading scorer for the Wilderness. He was the top scoring defenseman for Minnesota and second highest scoring blue liner in the North American Hockey League with 24 points. He dished out 20 assists and netted four goals across 31 games.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native was in his second season with the Wilderness and in the NAHL. He played in a total of 41 games scoring 30 points through 24 assists and six goals.

This will be Morque’s first experience in the USHL.

The Musketeers hit the ice on Friday when they travel to Waterloo and face the Black Hawks at 7:05 pm. They then face Waterloo again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

