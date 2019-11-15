Musketeers move above .500 with win over Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City got goals in the second period from Dominic Vidoli and Ray Christy on Friday to break a scoreless tie and the Musketeers went on to defeat Sioux Falls 5-2 in a United States Hockey League match.

Vidoli scored on an assist from Vistor Masilevich 32 second into the middle frame for his third goal of the season while Christy got his second off assists from Ethan Harrison and Kirklan Irey to make it 2-0 Sioux City entering the second intermission.

Sioux Falls cut the Musketeers lead to 2-1 on Briar Carrabes' score at 2:01 of the third but Joel Maatta answered just 15 second later for his seventh of the season to put Sioux City back up by two goals.

Irey and Sam Stange got insurance goals to answer a Sioux Falls score by Ryan Sullivan with 12:54 left to wrap up the scoring.

Sioux City move to a game over .500 at 7-6 while the Stampede fell to 2-8-2, last in the Western Conference of the USHL.

The Musketeers are back at home tonight when they host Chicago.

