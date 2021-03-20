Musketeers stave off Fargo to open weekend

FARGO, N.D. — The Sioux City Musketeers scored two third period goals to rally for a 3-2 road victory over conference-leading Fargo on Friday.

Shai Buium opened the scoring with 3:48 left in the first period, snapping a wristshot from the right circle that whizzed past Force goaltender Andrew Miller. But Fargo’s Ryan Siedem would answer with a power play goal three minutes later and the two teams went to intermission knotted at one goal apiece.

The Force scored the only goal of the second period with 4:35 left but Justin Hyrckowian retied the game with an unassisted 4-on-4 goal just over three minutes into the third frame.

Hryckowian then assisted on what proved to be the game-winning goal nine minutes later when he connected with Chase Bradley coming down the left slot and Bradley jammed the puck home.

The Musketeers managed to stave off a late Fargo power play to secure the victory.

Five different Musketeers recorded a point while Akira Schmid finished with 22 saves in net. Sioux City is now 20-20-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0