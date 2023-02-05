SIOUX CITY — The Lincoln Stars out shot the Sioux City Musketeers 33-16 and defeated the Muskies 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Sioux City came sprinting out of the gate. Captain, Grant Slukynsky grabbed a rebound and scored his seventh goal of the season only 53 seconds into the contest and gave Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

The score remained that way until early in the second period. Antonio Fernandez scores his sixth of the season for Lincoln to tie the game 1-1, 1:51 into the period. The Stars gained the lead on Mason Marcellus’ first of two goals at the 8:55 mark in the second to gain a 2-1 lead.

The Musketeers were on their heals for most of the period as they were short handed for nine minutes and were able to kill off three of the four successfully. Lincoln was 1/8 on the power play and outshot Sioux City 16-4 in the period.

Marcellus notched his second goal of the game 2:20 into the third period and handed the Stars a 3-1 lead.

Tyler Hotson scored his eleventh of the campaign 4:08 into the third on a smooth back hand drag in front of the Lincoln net to pull the Musketeers to within a goal 3-2. That’s as close as the Muskies came as Cameron Whitehead stopped 14 of 16 shots.

The Musketeers (18-14-2-3) went 1-2 on the three game weekend series with both losses coming at the hands of the Stars. The Muskies will now head to Fargo next weekend for a two game road series with the Force. Puck drop for the first game is at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 10.