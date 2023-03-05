SIOUX CITY -- Grant Slukynsky and Ryan Conmy scored multiple goals to lead the Sioux City Musketeers to a 6-2 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Sioux City jumped out to a multi-goal lead in the first twenty minutes thanks to Grant Slukynsky. His goal at 7:29 in the opening frame made it 1-0 and he notched a second one at 18:38, punching in a loose puck on the power play and gave the Muskies a 2-0 lead. Slukynsky now has 13 goals on the season.

The second period was controlled by the Waterloo Black Hawks who out shot the Musketeers 19-1 in the middle frame but only came away with one goal. It came off the stick of Sam Rinzel for his eighth of the season and came on the power play.

Keeping the Muskies in front was net minder Croix Kochendorfer who turned away 31 of 33 shots to earn the win. Jack Spicer took the loss, stopping 13 of 18 shots.

Sioux City held an uneasy 2-1 lead through most of the third period. It wasn’t until Ryan Conmy ripped a one-timer from the left circle on the power play to build the lead back to two, 3-1 at the 11:31 mark.

Waterloo responded in kind with a Griffin Erdman goal, his eleventh of the campaign at 13:23 to pull back to within a goal.

From that point however the Musketeers put the game away. Max Strand hit the post on the rush, before ripping the next consecutive shot past Spicer for his fourth goal of the season at 16:10. Conmy netted his second goal of the game and 29th of the season at 16:36.

The cherry on top of the victory came at 17:29 in the final period. Grayson Badger who was traded from Waterloo to Sioux City earlier in the week scored the games final goal on a wrap around the net to give the game its final score 6-2.

The Musketeers (20-21-2-3) host a pair of games next weekend beginning on Friday night at 7:05 pm when the Fargo Force come to the Tyson Events Center for First Responders Night. And on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. when they host their I-29 rivals the Sioux Falls Stampede.