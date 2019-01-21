FREMONT, NEB. – The Morningside women's swimming team won the KCAC meet and the men were the runner-ups on Saturday.
The stretch run of the 2018-19 Morningside College men’s and women’s swimming and diving season couldn’t have started off better.
The Maroon cruised on the women’s section to the team title, tallying 515 points, besting the field by 208, while the men gave host school Midland University all it could handle throughout the day before the Warriors held them off 579-513 for the top spot.
Junior Jessyca Huff clocked a 1:10.64 in the 100-yard backstroke to hit a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ automatic mark while freshman men’s sprinter Kyle Gunderson hit a nationals’ B standard (1:03.63) in the 100-yard backstroke for an event sweep. The pair came back later in the meet to do the same in the 200-yard breaststrokes, as Huff ended in 2:34.8 which was a automatic national qualifying time and pool record with Gunderson swimming to a second B cut effort for his day’s compilations (2:16.08).
Sophomore Tessa Renze and freshman Ron DeFauw did the same in the 200-yard butterfly, as Renze finished in 2:24.78, and DeFauw flew up and down his lane to hit the pad in a sub 2:00 finish of 1:59.12 which was also a venue record. DeFauw, like Gunderson, was a double winner as he won the 500-yard freestyle by just under seven full seconds (4:59.65) which was good for a B cut.
Junior Grace Nordquist guided a one-two sweep in the women’s 500-yard freestyle (5:47.1) as senior Alisia Woodward was second. Sophomore Megan Ukena wrapped the event triumphs, claiming the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.78, good for a nationals’ B standard.
The Mustangs are back in their home pool for a final time Saturday, Jan. 26, taking on NCAA Division III foe Simpson College.