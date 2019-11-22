Mustangs move to within a game of NAIA National soccer berth

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The right place at the right time.

Sometimes that's all it takes. Case in point – head coach Tom Maxon's Morningside College Mustangs.

Locked in a self-described "do or die" battle with Red River Athletic Conference foe LSU-Shreveport, the underclassman duo of sophomore forward Okan Golge and freshman forward Robin Thomala got a switching combination the Maroon had been looking for with less than four minutes remaining.

Thomala served in a crossing ball that Golge got on his head and sent straight down towards the corner of the Pilots' goal. LSU-Shreveport netminder Nikolas Hartmann made a dive, but it was too late as the ball cleared the line and produced a 1-0 Morningside lead much to the celebration of a determined group from Sioux City.

LSU-Shreveport held a 19-16 shots advantage. Golge and sophomore midfielder Noah Aniser combined for seven Mustang attempts of which five were on frame. Freshman goalkeeper Bjarne Huth registered another shutout with three saves in tow.

Morningside (18-3), basking in its second-ever national tournament win, turns its focus quickly to tourney host and No. 8-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan. The two sides battle at 6 p.m. Saturday for the right to make a trip to Irvine, Calif., for the main national tournament draw.

