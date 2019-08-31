NEW YORK — After his U.S. Open title defense was cut short last year because of injury, perhaps an easy first week was exactly what Rafael Nadal needed.
On the other hand, it could leave him underprepared for the tougher times ahead.
"You never know what's better or worse, no?" Nadal said.
He was back on the court Saturday for the first time in five days, beating Hyeon Chung 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the fourth round for his 13th straight Grand Slam tournament. Nadal hadn't played since Tuesday, when he beat John Millman in straight sets in the opening round.
Nadal was forced to retire from his match against Juan Martin del Potro in last year's U.S. Open semifinals because of knee pain that has been an issue for the 33-year-old Spaniard on hard courts. He had to pull out again before a semifinal match against Roger Federer earlier this year in Indian Wells that then kept him out of Miami.
But he won a hard-court title in Montreal earlier this month and said he felt healthy coming into this tournament. He then got an unscheduled night off Thursday when Thanasi Kokkinakis had to pull out with a shoulder injury, and will have spent only slightly more than four hours on court through the first eight days of the tournament.
"But for me personally, in some way, I will prefer to play the match," Nadal said. "In some way is true that you save energy. So you never know what's the best thing."
CILIC OUTDUELS ISNER: Marin Cilic won a battle of big servers, with a key service break helping him beat American John Isner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to advance to the U.S. Open's round of 16.
Cilic, the No. 22 seed and 2014 champion at Flushing Meadows, earned the crucial break in the fourth set to get the advantage. The 14th-seeded Isner fought back a pair of match points before Cilic finally put it away on his serve to advance to a Grand Slam tournament fourth round for a 23rd time.
Isner finished the day with 40 aces and only four double faults. Cilic had 21 aces but 17 double faults. Both players converted on about 80 percent of their first-serve points, but Cilic saved 13 of 14 break point chances.
Next up for Cilic is Nadal.