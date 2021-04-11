 Skip to main content
NAIA announces first-round football playoff matchups
College football

It has been almost five months since the NAIA finished up its football regular season. Now, it's time to determine a champion. 

On Sunday, the NAIA finally announced pairings for the first round of the NAIA football playoffs, which begin Saturday. Three Northwest Iowa colleges made the cut. 

Undefeated Morningside College (8-0) is the No. 1 seed, and will play No. 16 Carroll (3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. 

Dordt (8-2), who received a No. 13 seed, will play at No. 2 Grand View on Saturday at noon. Six-seeded Northwestern will also play at noon, when they host No. 11 Dickinson State. 

All games will be played Saturday, with the higher-seeded team serving as host. 

NAIA Football Playoffs 

First Round

No. 1 Morningside vs. No. 16 Carroll (Mont.)

No. 2 Grand View vs. No. 13 Dordt

No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. No. 14 Bethel (Kan.)

No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) vs. No. 15 Arizona Christian

No. 5 Concordia (Mich.) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (Ky.)

No.6 Northwestern vs. No. 11 Dickinson State (N.D.)

No. 7 Baker (Kan.) vs. No. 10 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

No. 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) vs. No. 9 Marian (Ind.)

