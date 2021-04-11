NAIA announces first-round football playoff matchups

It has been almost five months since the NAIA finished up its football regular season. Now, it's time to determine a champion.

On Sunday, the NAIA finally announced pairings for the first round of the NAIA football playoffs, which begin Saturday. Three Northwest Iowa colleges made the cut.

Undefeated Morningside College (8-0) is the No. 1 seed, and will play No. 16 Carroll (3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Dordt (8-2), who received a No. 13 seed, will play at No. 2 Grand View on Saturday at noon. Six-seeded Northwestern will also play at noon, when they host No. 11 Dickinson State.

All games will be played Saturday, with the higher-seeded team serving as host.

NAIA Football Playoffs

First Round

No. 1 Morningside vs. No. 16 Carroll (Mont.)

No. 2 Grand View vs. No. 13 Dordt

No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. No. 14 Bethel (Kan.)

No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) vs. No. 15 Arizona Christian

No. 5 Concordia (Mich.) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (Ky.)