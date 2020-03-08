NAIA tournament matters to us

It’s tournament time in Sioux City this week.

The NAIA Women’s Division II Basketball Tournament returns Wednesday to the Tyson Events Center for the 23rd year.

For those of us at The Journal, that means it’s an opportunity to show you how extensively we can cover a sporting event of this size. Our team – led by Justin Rust and Zach James – will put you front and center, offering details you can’t get anywhere else. Additionally, you’ll get photos, videos and other online extras that should make the event come to life, even when you’re not in the building.

A competition like this gives athletes an opportunity to show how good they really are. But it also affords us the chance to demonstrate how vital a newspaper can be.

When the local tournament leaders were honored as the Best NAIA Host last year, we liked to think our buzzer-to-buzzer coverage was a part of that. We gave readers more stories, more coverage than any other medium.

This week, watch our plays. Like those teams coming to town, we’re championship bound.

