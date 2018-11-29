SIOUX CITY - Grand View wrapped up first place in Pool A with a 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 win over the Yotes in the final day of pool play at the NAIA Volleyball Championship at Tyson Event's Center Thursday.
Kelsey Redmond had 15 kills and Meagan Miller 13 more kills to lead the Vikings, who improved to 35-0 in matches this season.
Grand View will open first round tournament play Friday morning at 9 a.m. against the second place team in Pool B, which had not been determined at The Journal's publishing deadline.
College of Idaho also advanced as runner-up in the pool and will take on the winner in Pool B at 1:30 p.m. Ashley Pagan had 13 kills to lead the Yotes (24-9).
OTHER POOL PLAY MATCHES
HASTINGS 3, MISSOURI BAPTIST 2: The Broncos battled from a 2-1 set deficit to win Pool D over Missouri Baptist 25-21, 19-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-3 in a contest of two teams that entered the day with 2-0 pool records.
Ally Ginkens had 10 kills while Lucy Skoch and Danielle Bruha added nine each for Hastings, which moved to first round tournament action with a 21-6 record, will play next in a first round elimination match at 11:15 a.m. against the runner-up in Pool C.
Missouri Baptist (33-5) will also move into elimination round play and face Midland at 3:45 p.m. The Spartans got a match-high 17 kills from Mallory Moran who has 40 after three matches in Sioux City.
LINDSEY WILSON 3, EASTERN OREGON 0: The Blue Raiders claimed first place in Pool F with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 win over Eastern Oregon in a match up of two teams who enteredFriday with 2-0 pool play records.
Lindsey Wilson (32-3), the defending champions, got 15 kills from Klara Mikelova and 14 from Sarah Cruz and will advance to take on the Pool E runner up at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Hailee Ackerman had 12 kills to lead Eastern Oregon, which will also move to tournament round action taking on the Pool E winner at 11:15 a.m.
AQUINAS 3, VANGUARD 0: Aquinas (Mich.) moved to 2-1 in Pool C with a 25-22, 27-25, 25-20 win over Vanguard (Calif.) in action Thursday afternoon.
Jaclyn Rozell had 14 kills to lead the Saints, who improved to 35-8. Kamelah Noel had nine kills to lead Vanguard, which lost all three of its pool play matches.
JAMESTOWN 3, ST. XAVIER 0: Jamestown moved to 2-1 in Pool G with a hard fought 28-26, 32-30, 25-13 win over St. Xavier in a Pool G match Thursday.
Ellie Michaletz and Isabel Wedell had eight kills each to lead the Jimmies, who will be involved in playoff later Thursday evening to earn the right to advance to elimination play Friday. Kate Bontrager had 11 kills and Helena Atton 10 for St. Xavier, now 28-12.
VITERBO 3, SOUTHERN OREGON 2: Viterbo (Wisc.) threw Pool G into a three-way tie for first place as it handed Southern Oregon its first loss in Sioux City 18-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 15-13. in action Thursday.
The V-Hawks' Hannah Erickson had five service aces, including back to back service winners in the fifth set to close out the match. Katie Frohmader had 16 kills and Lydia Xu added a dozen more for the winners. Nila Lukens had 15 kills and Makayla Hoyt 14 kills for Southern Oregon (28-4).
Viterbo, Souther Oregon and Jamestown were involved in playoff matches later Thursday to decide the two teams to advance to elimination play out of Pool G.
COLUMBIA 3, MIDLAND 1: Columbia (Mo.) got 19 kills from Maria Sandoval and upended the Warriors 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 in the final match of Pool B Thursday evening.
The loss was the first of pool play for Midland, which ended in a three-way tie with Columbia and Aquinas (Mich.) atop the pool. Jenny Bair and Priscilla O'Dowd had 14 and13 kills, respectively, for Midland.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, OTTAWA 1: Trinity Christian (Ill.) picked up its first set win of the NAIA Championship and went on to win its first match downing Ottawa 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 in a battle for third place in Pool D.
Kacie Cox and Ana Lambros had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Trolls who end their season with a 30-11 record. Ayona Tharps had 16 kills and Caitlyn Cox 13 more to lead Ottawa (27-13).
PROVIDENCE 3, MILLIGAN 0: Providence (Mont.) picked up its first match win in Sioux City and took third place in Pool A after a 25-8, 25-23, 25-22 win over Milligan (Tenn.) Thursday.
Lauren Brown had 13 kills while Kelsey Shaver and Sydney Anderson both had 10 kills for Providence (23-11). Alyssa Gibson had a dozen kills for Milligan (26-9). Both teams were eliminated from advancing to first round playoff competitiion Wednesday.
CENTRAL METHODIST 3, OKLAHOMA CITY 0: The Eagles got their first match win in Sioux City sweeping the Stars 25-9, 25-15, 25-17 in action Thursday morning.
Grace Stumbaugh had 10 kills and Jane Kickham added nine more as Central Methodist took advantage of 26 Oklahoma City attack errors. Central Methodist ends its sesaon with 32-8 record while the Stars end with a 31-6 mark.
MCPHERSON 3, MARIAN 2: McPherson (Kan.) came from two sets down to spill Marian (Ind.) 12-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11 in a Pool H match Thursday evening.
The win sets a potential play off for the final spot in the pool as both teams have won one match. A win by Rocky Mountain over Northwestern would leave the Raiders also with one winLexi Kite had 12 kills while Leia Seiler added 11 and Riley Bradbury had to to lead McPherson (34-4). Skyler Van Note had 16 kills for a match high to lead Marian (30-7).
CORBAN 3, REINHARDT 0: Corban (Ohio) moved to 2-1 in Pool E with a 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 win over Reinhardt (Ga.) in the final day of pool play Thursday evening.
Corban will advance to first round elimination play after the win while Reinhrdt ends with a 1-2 record. Avari Ridgway had 12 kills for Corban (22-13). Cheetara Bing also had 12 kills for Reinhardt (35-8).
Late Wednesday
WESTMONT 3, MORNINGSIDE 2: The Mustangs forged a 2-1 sets lead but could fend off Westmont (Calif.) falling 22-25, 15-17, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Westmont had a balance attack that featured Samantha Neely who had 15 kills while Hali Galloway, Casside Rea and Brooklyn Cheney each had 14 kills.
Morningside got a match-high 18 kills from Emma Gerber and 16 from Krista Zenk but faltered in the fifth set, hitting at a -.143 attack percentage.
REINHARDT 3, THE MASTER'S 2: Reinhardt (Ga.) outlasted The Master's (Calif.) in five sets in a match played late Thursday evening. Game scores were: 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10.
The Eagles were down two sets but fought through back to back 25-23 wins to force a decisive fifth set. Emily Charboneau had 16 kills and Tesaa Colden a dozen more to pace Reinhardt. Regan Tate and Jane Cisar had 12 kills apiece for the Master's.