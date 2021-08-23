Nathan Kabongo among key returners for Dordt University defense

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Nathan Kabongo wanted to come back for one more shot to finish his Dordt University career.
Kabongo was one of several Dordt seniors who was granted an extra year of eligibility. Even though the Defenders cornerback got married over the summer, Kabongo wanted one more chance.
Kabongo is one of three Dordt seniors who opted to take that extra year, and he will be a key anchor to a defense that made major improvements in 2020 en route to an 8-3 season in the fall and the spring.
The Defenders held three different opponents to shut outs in 2020, and they all came in three consecutive games.
Dordt closed out its fall portion of the season by blanking Hastings 65-0, then it shut out Briar Cliff 64-0 to end the regular season.
Then, in the spring portion of their season, the Defenders knocked off Oklahoma Panhandle State in a 53-0 decision to get it one step deeper into the playoffs.
The Defenders were stopped, however, by Grand View with a 38-10 finale.
In all, the Defenders held their opponents to 191 total points, with the first and second quarters being the fewest at 37.
The defense set the tone for the Defenders’ success in 2020-21, and Kabongo hopes that carries over into a more normal fall season.
“The leadership that we had on both sides of the ball … we needed to also coach up the younger guys below us and bring them up to our standards so that if one of us were to go down or if we knew the quick breather, we would know that we had underclassmen below us would be ready to roll,” Kabongo said. “So just encouraging and teaching depth and making sure that everyone from top to bottom of that depth chart would be ready to go at that point in time during the game.”
Kabongo credited playing a tough schedule to the level of Dordt’s success on defense. The Defenders started last fall by beating a tough Midland team, and endured a regular-season loss early to Northwestern.
The Defenders won three straight games against Jamestown, Doane and Concordia before losing their second contest of the season to Morningside, which the Defenders lost by just five points.
In that loss, the Defenders held the Mustangs’ high-powered offense to just 14 points, and forced Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck to make 10 incomplete passes.
“That game was a battle,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “I think we just had a switch flip after that game, that we can be a dominant defense. They had three consecutive shutouts, which I've never experienced three consecutive shutouts before. But something clicked after Morningside. We were lethal on defense.”
Kabongo, who led the Defenders with four interceptions, said the ‘gauntlet’ of the schedule helped them get stronger for the end of the season.
“We started building up to better and better competition as the weeks went on,” Kabongo said. That kind of turned out perfect for us because each and every week we could see the growth that we had made as the season went along.”
Kabongo is eager to be one of those super senior leaders on a defense that will have some young and upcoming prospects on it.
He was planning on being a graduate assistant this season, so he decided that padding up while being a mentor to the younger defensive players was the right decision.
Kabongo — as well as Levi Jungling and Jalen Placide — will all enter grad school at Dordt. Kabongo and Jungling will enter the leadership graduate program at the Sioux Center institution.
On offense, the Defenders will try to find a way to replace the departed Noah Clayberg. The Pella native threw for 1,889 yards and rushed for 943 yards.
Clayberg was 157-for-247 passing, throwing for 16 touchdowns.
The Defenders, however, have some options that Penner is eager about. Dordt had five different men throw a pass last season, with the No. 2 guy being Ethan Thomas.
Thomas was 18-for-36 for 195 yards.
Jacob Loomis completed 12 passes for 181 yards.
Another quarterback Penner mentioned was Tyler Reynolds, who missed last season due to injury.
“He's got quite a bit of playing experience as well,” Penner said. “Those two right now are on the roster, on the depth chart, are neck and neck and in the middle of competing for the starting spot. But we're very comfortable with either of those guys playing for us.”