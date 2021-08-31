Nathan Kabongo among key returners for Dordt University defense

“The leadership that we had on both sides of the ball … we needed to also coach up the younger guys below us and bring them up to our standards so that if one of us were to go down or if we knew the quick breather, we would know that we had underclassmen below us would be ready to roll,” Kabongo said. “So just encouraging and teaching depth and making sure that everyone from top to bottom of that depth chart would be ready to go at that point in time during the game.”