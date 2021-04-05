NDSU-UNI 2021 will be good, 2020 would've been electric

Asked what it was like to be a head coach in a transfer portal environment Monday, Farley spoke at length.

“Oh man, it is challenging,” Farley said. “Any more everyone has the App and your phone dings when someone hits the transfer portal. It is amazing the number of players versus the scholarships available.

“That is what is really starting to show up to me. The availability of the scholarships out there. It is tough to be in. It is a challenge to be in, but it is part of college athletics right now.

“I’m watching basketball and they are going back and forth and losing players and gaining players. It is like free agency.”

Saturday both teams will be coming off extended layoffs. North Dakota State has not played since it beat North Dakota on March 20, 34-13. The Bison's last two games against South Dakota and South Dakota State have been cancelled or postponed.

UNI was set to jump on a bus to travel to Vermillion, S.D. last Thursday when it found out its game with the Coyotes was cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within USD's program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0