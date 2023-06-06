The free summer food program for low-income students will be available at nearly 500 sites across the state, the Iowa Department of Education announced.

The program was created to help ensure low-income students who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year don’t go hungry during the summer, the department said. Students ages 18 and younger will be able to receive free meals at a variety of locations, including schools, churches, community centers, parks, libraries, housing complexes and camps.

Iowans can find summer meal sites at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids, by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304, or by calling any of these numbers: 2-1-1; 866-3-HUNGRY (866-348-6479) for English;

877-8-HAMBRE (877-842-6273) for Spanish.

The program is funded by the federal agriculture department and operated by the state education department.