OMAHA — Nebraskans will no longer see a set of abortion-related billboards along Interstate 80 stating that Nebraska women are going to jail because of the state’s abortion ban.

Free & Just, an out-of-state abortion-rights organization, had put up five billboards in August through Lamar Outdoor Advertising in response to the recent prosecutions of a mother and daughter in Norfolk in an abortion-related case. Four of the signs were along I-80.

But Sandy Danek, Nebraska Right to Life executive director, said her organization pushed back on the messaging and had been in contact with Lamar Omaha prior to this week about it. After making no inroads, she said, her organization galvanized supporters in an email last Wednesday to reach out to voice their concerns.

Within the hour, Danek said, she received notice the company would “be taking action against the messaging.”

Lamar Omaha confirmed Friday the billboards would be up no longer, but could not comment on whether the company asked for the billboards to be removed or if a contract with Free & Just had expired.

Danek described the billboards as misleading because Nebraska law states women who receive an abortion will not be prosecuted, and no woman has gone to jail for their abortion.

Free & Just has indicated the billboards were just the first messaging to come in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District, represented by Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

“These billboards will be followed by digital ads and more as Free & Just continues to highlight the impact in Nebraska and across the country of the harm of extreme abortion bans in post-Dobbs America,” the organization said in an Aug. 4 statement.

The Norfolk case

The Norfolk case that Free & Just cites deals with 18-year-old Celeste Burgess and her mother, Jessica Burgess, for an abortion in the spring of 2022. The pair were convicted this summer after Jessica Burgess helped her then-17-year-old daughter obtain abortion pills, for an abortion into her third trimester, past the legal limit for abortion of 20 weeks post-fertilization at the time.

After taking the pills to induce an abortion, the mother and daughter burned and buried the aborted fetus. Norfolk police opened the investigation following a tip.

Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty to concealing or abandoning a dead body and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying the fetus. Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty in July to providing an illegal abortion, false reporting and tampering with human skeletal remains. She faces sentencing later this year.