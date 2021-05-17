Nebraska baseball, Big Ten set for thrilling finish with five teams in contention for league title

The Big Ten won’t have a conference baseball tournament this month. The silver lining is the regular-season is shaping up to be a captivating finish.

In a normal year, the league would crown a season-long champion this weekend before the top eight teams battled in Omaha. Its standard regular-season formula to determine No. 1 is a 24-game slate where each member school plays eight opponents — and misses four.

The pandemic altered all that in 2021, prompting the Big Ten to be the only power conference to do away with nonconference baseball contests while also scrapping its own postseason event in favor of a 44-game, league-only slate where everyone plays everyone at least three times.

How the league handled its business has unquestionably hurt Big Ten programs trying to qualify for the NCAA field. But right now — through luck or grand vision — the decision has set the stage for the ultimate conference champ to emerge.

Nebraska (25-11) leads the way with two weeks to go by a full game over Indiana (24-12), which is virtually tied with Michigan (25-13) after the Wolverines took two of three from the Hoosiers last weekend. Maryland (24-14) is two games behind the Huskers while Iowa (22-16) also remains on the fringe: four games out of first.