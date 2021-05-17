Nebraska baseball, Big Ten set for thrilling finish with five teams in contention for league title

The Big Ten won’t have a conference baseball tournament this month. The silver lining is the regular-season is shaping up to be a captivating finish.
In a normal year, the league would crown a season-long champion this weekend before the top eight teams battled in Omaha. Its standard regular-season formula to determine No. 1 is a 24-game slate where each member school plays eight opponents — and misses four.
The pandemic altered all that in 2021, prompting the Big Ten to be the only power conference to do away with nonconference baseball contests while also scrapping its own postseason event in favor of a 44-game, league-only slate where everyone plays everyone at least three times.
How the league handled its business has unquestionably hurt Big Ten programs trying to qualify for the NCAA field. But right now — through luck or grand vision — the decision has set the stage for the ultimate conference champ to emerge.
Nebraska (25-11) leads the way with two weeks to go by a full game over Indiana (24-12), which is virtually tied with Michigan (25-13) after the Wolverines took two of three from the Hoosiers last weekend. Maryland (24-14) is two games behind the Huskers while Iowa (22-16) also remains on the fringe: four games out of first.
What makes the stretch run so compelling is the top four contenders all have critical series against each other remaining. The Huskers get Indiana for two this weekend in a pod along with a pair against Ohio State before hosting Michigan for three in the finale.
Michigan — which just re-entered many top 25 polls Monday — has three against both Maryland and Nebraska. Indiana will play a makeup game against Illinois on Tuesday before the NU/OSU pod and ends with Maryland.
Nebraska will not host an NCAA baseball regional, nor will any other Big Ten team
The Terps have been the league’s hottest team, winning 14 of 16 games since dropping a series to Nebraska in Lincoln in mid-April. With only series left with Michigan and Indiana, destiny is in their hands.
Iowa, meanwhile, is set for three apiece with struggling squads Northwestern and Michigan State. The Hawks could make a move up the standings while everyone at the top beats up on each other.
Postseason considerations are also in play. The Big Ten’s regular-season winner will earn the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, but nothing is guaranteed after that. The NCAA Division I selection committee has said it will put less stock in RPI numbers for Big Ten schools — leaning more on feedback from on-the-ground coaches that are part of regional advisory committees — but won’t remove RPI completely from its evaluations.
Big Ten RPI leaders right now are Nebraska (64), Iowa (76), Indiana (85), Ohio State (91), Maryland (93) and Michigan (95). League teams in normal years are a coin flip to land at-large bids with RPIs in the high 30s and low 40s. The Big Ten — with no teams among the 20 preselected to host regionals next month — still has a wide range of potential NCAA qualifiers, likely anywhere from two to five.
Long a one-bid league, the Big Ten has put itself on par with the likes of the Big 12 and Pac-12 in recent seasons as football television money spilled over into baseball, funding new facilities and competitive coaches salaries. It has qualified five for the NCAA tourney in three of the past five completed seasons.