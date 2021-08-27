Nebraska has another chance for a good first impression when Huskers face Illinois

All of it portended an autumn in which NU would finish 12th in the Big Ten in scoring (23.1 points per game). The Huskers would lose in overtime at Colorado the next week and barely survive Illinois shortly thereafter before dropping six of their last eight games.

“I'm extremely excited with the way the offense has played through fall camp,” Frost said after beating South Alabama. “So hopefully this wasn't indicative of what we’re going to get.”

Last year’s late-October debut against fifth-ranked Ohio State turned into a 52-17 loss that ironically may have left Nebraska backers feeling okay about their team. If nothing else it was football — after an offseason of lawsuits and a once-cancelled campaign because of the pandemic, anything was better than no games at all. Luke McCaffrey took a handoff and ran 47 yards on NU’s third play to set up a touchdown and the underdogs hung around at 14-14 before Justin Fields and Co. pulled away.

Which brings the Huskers back to Saturday with another resume in hand as they apply for a successful 2021. The background check isn’t perfect, not with a recent history of self harm and a lack of references for what the skill players on offense can be. But compared to the other recent candidates, this edition of Big Red might work into the holidays while ending the streak of no bowl games.