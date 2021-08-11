Nebraska hasn't named a No. 1 RB yet — but that's a 'good problem to have'

LINCOLN — Sevion Morrison is carrying more than footballs these days. The same goes for every other Nebraska running back with a social media account or an eye on the news.
The whispers leak into the backfield like an unblocked defender. How good are these unproven Husker rushers? How much can they help this offense? Where was the production last year?
“We have the biggest chip on our shoulder, probably the biggest on the team,” Morrison said Wednesday. “We’re taking this one real serious.”
While most position groups are relatively established, Nebraska continues to work through who will be the No. 1 back. The process — which Scott Frost indicated before camp would conclude quicker than in past years — has thus far narrowed the likely list of contenders from six to four, running backs coach Ryan Held said.
Who are those four? Held declined to name names or lay out a depth chart.
But joining him for a round of interviews Wednesday were Morrison, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin. All bring different backgrounds — Stepp transferred from USC, Ervin is a true freshman, and Morrison didn’t play in his first season — but they also have similar skill sets.
“All of us are doing things very, very well,” Stepp said. “So it’s a good problem to have. Honestly, whoever (Held) chooses best fits, we’re all going to show love to one another. No matter who gets the starting job, we’re going to be there for them regardless.”
Stepp, speaking to reporters for the first time as a Husker, recapped his rough first semester in Lincoln. It began with him getting COVID last winter and continued when a preexisting toe injury led to surgery that kept him sidelined for spring workouts. Now he considers himself fully healthy, aiming to bank as many practice reps as possible before the season starts.
Nebraska sessions are “gritty,” he said, a stark contrast to the “flamboyant” style he experienced in Los Angeles. Despite being new to the Huskers, he's already the resident vet because he's played 16 career games and gives pointers to younger guys on passing and blocking schemes.
“Every time he tells me something, my ear’s always open,” Morrison said.
Ervin, also a newcomer, made one of the offense's highlight plays during last weekend’s scrimmage when he broke through a crowd for a touchdown run of about 60 yards. He's had a strong camp after a breakout spring in which injuries to others afforded the three-star prospect from Georgia an extended look.
Ervin, who ran 12 times for 57 yards in the spring game, said his mentality is the same as when he was at Buford High School. Competition was the only choice at that perennial powerhouse, and that's true at Nebraska too. Everybody is athletically talented, so the most consistent rusher gets the bulk of the carries.
“Three yards is a good play in this league,” Held said. “So you’ve got to be physical. That’s what I’m on our guys (about). We can’t tiptoe through the tulips.”
Ervin might be NU’s most versatile option. He makes plays as a runner and receiver, and draws praise for his pass protection. He said any role he has will be earned at a position that has seen little separation among the backs.
“We’ve got to prove to everybody that we’re the best group out there,” Ervin said. “We’re going to get the job done.”
Everyone is healthy and pushing hard, which wasn’t the case in April and May. Held said NU is “getting closer” to naming starter, likely this week or next.
“I’d say it’s coming very quickly down the train tracks,” Held said.
Returning production is lacking after Dedrick Mills moved on to the NFL. Marvin Scott (24 carries for 62 yards) and Rahmir Johnson (eight for 30) are the only scholarship backs still on the roster who recorded a rush in 2020. The backs struggled repeatedly to establish a hierarchy last year, which led departed receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (46 for 240) to take the bulk of the handoffs behind Mills.
Jacquez Yant became Nebraska’s sixth scholarship back after shedding his walk-on status in the spring. Listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, the Floridian is the team’s largest rusher. Morrison, meanwhile, slimmed down to 205 pounds in the offseason.
Everyone’s been grinding. They know the show is about to start.
“I feel like at this point it’s time to put it out there and let everybody else see it,” Stepp said. “It’s been a question how the RBs are doing at Nebraska. But I feel like we have a pretty good room and I think we’re all just hungry and ready to show everybody what we’re made of.”