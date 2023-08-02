Nebraska Class A
South Sioux City
Aug. 25;at Sioux City North, IA
Sept. 1;vs Sioux City West, IA
Sept. 8;vs Omaha Northwest
Sept. 15;at Omaha South
Sept. 22;vs Millard West
Sept. 29;vs Omaha Bryan
Oct. 5;at Lincoln Southwest
Oct. 13;vs Millard North
Oct. 20;at Lincoln Southeast
Nebraska Class C2
Ponca
Aug. 25;vs Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Sept. 1;vs Archbishop Bergan
Sept. 8;at Tekamah-Herman
Sept. 15;vs Oakland-Craig
Sept. 22;at Battle Creek
Sept. 29;at West Point-Beemer
Oct. 6;at Norfolk Catholic
Oct. 13;vs Cedar Catholic
Oct. 20;at West Holt
Nebraska Class D1
Homer
Aug. 25;at Bancroft-Rosalie
Sept. 1;vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Sept. 9;vs. Omaha Christian Academy
Sept. 15;at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Sept. 22;at TCNE (Tri County Northeast)
Sept. 29;vs. Crofton
Oct. 6;vs. Wakefield
Oct. 13;vs. at Hartington-Newcastle
Pender
Aug. 25;vs Elkhorn Valley
Sept. 1;at Clarkson/Leigh
Sept. 8;vs Wakefield
Sept. 15;at Wisner-Pilger
Sept. 22;vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Sept. 28;vs Bancroft-Rosalie
Oct. 6;at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Oct. 13;at Stanton
Tri-County Northeast
Aug. 25;vs Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Sept. 1;at Winside
Sept. 8;vs Bloomfield
Sept. 15;at Wakefield
Sept. 22;vs Homer
Sept. 29;at Hartington-Newcastle
Oct. 6;at Crofton
Oct. 13;vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Wakefield
Aug. 25;vs Plainview
Sept. 1;at Bancroft-Rosalie
Sept. 8;at Pender
Sept. 15;vs TCNE (Tri County Northeast)
Sept. 22;at Hartington-Newcastle
Sept. 29;vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Oct. 6;at Homer
Oct. 13;vs Crofton
Nebraska Class D2
Waltill
Aug. 25;vs Randolph
Sept. 1;at Cedar Bluffs
Sept. 8;vs Niobrara/Verdigre
Sept. 15;at Winside
Sept. 22;vs Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sept. 29;at East Butler
Oct. 6;vs Humphrey St. Francis
Oct. 13;at Howells-Dodge