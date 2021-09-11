Nebraska prepares for Sooners with 28-3 victory over Buffalo

LINCOLN, Neb. — Adrian Martinez passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to Samori Toure, and Nebraska held Buffalo to its fewest points in five years in a 28-3 win at sweltering Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Martinez hooked up with Toure for a pair of 68-yard TDs and also ran nine times for 112 yards.

The victory gives the Huskers (2-1) momentum heading into their game at No. 4 Oklahoma next week. The Bulls (1-1) of the Mid-American Conference dropped to 1-10 all-time against Big Ten opponents.

Martinez was at his best making something out of nothing when plays broke down during an afternoon when the temperature reached the mid 90s.

Martinez looked as if he would get sacked on a third down from his 25, but he ducked and sidestepped the blitz and went 71 yards to set up Gabe Ervin's first short touchdown run.

In the second half, Martinez was flushed from the pocket and about to get tackled when he desperately shoveled the ball to Chris Hickman, who turned the play into a 27-yard gain.

Martinez's first touchdown pass came on a short toss to Toure, who turned it into a 68-yard catch-and-run. The second was a perfect strike Toure caught in stride running a post pattern.