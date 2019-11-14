Nebraska's Lexi Sun turns junior season around into All-American consideration

LINCOLN, Neb. — It was the first news conference of the Nebraska volleyball season in August, and coach John Cook put Lexi Sun on notice.

Nebraska’s best player, Mikaela Foecke, had graduated. Nebraska was going to need Sun, a junior outside hitter from California, to be better during her second season with the Huskers.

The 2018 season was Sun's first at Nebraska — she was an all-conference player for Texas as a freshman. Sun helped the Huskers reach the national championship match in 2018, but Sun’s play at times was more up-and-down than Foecke.

It’s been about three months since Cook publicly challenged Sun. She was up to the challenge, and has helped lead the Huskers to another great season with a 20-3 record, a No. 6 ranking and the look of a team that can once again challenge for a spot in the NCAA Final Four.

Sun has made the shift, Cook said.

“She’s playing Nebraska volleyball,” he said. “Most of the time.”

That shows up specifically in Sun's attacks, where she is more disciplined and not trying to do too much at the net, which can often result in blocks by an opponent.

“She’s trusting her training,” Cook said.