ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Nebraska led 51-49 with four minutes left, but Michigan made enough plays down the stretch to escape with a 67-61 women's basketball win over the Huskers on Thursday night at Crisler Arena.
The loss dropped Nebraska to 5-7 in the Big Ten and 10-13 overall, while the Wolverines improved to 15-9 and 6-6 in the conference by splitting the season series with the Huskers.
In a low-scoring fourth quarter, Nebraska held Michigan without a field goal for the first 7:35 of the period, but trailed 53-51 after a pair of Hallie Thome free throws with 2:33 left. Thome finished with eight points, including four in the fourth quarter.
The Huskers then turned the ball over in the backcourt and Akienreh Johnson got the steal and an uncontested layup to push the Michigan margin to 55-51. Moments later another turnover by Nebraska led to a Naz Hillmon layup and-one free throw to extend the Wolverine lead to 58-51 with 1:59 left. Those were the only Michigan field goals in the quarter. The Wolverines hit nine free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.
The Huskers only got one field goal in the first 8:20 of the final quarter, which came from Kate Cain, before she got her second field goal to cut the margin to 58-53 with 1:37 left. Cain finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Huskers.
Taylor Kissinger kept Nebraska's hopes alive with a pair of long three-pointers with 28.1 seconds and 21.2 seconds left to pull the Huskers within 63-59, but NU could get no closer the rest of the way. Kissinger finished with 12 points on 3-of-7 three-point shooting.
Hannah Whitish led the Huskers with 13 points in the game, including 3-of-7 threes. Nicea Eliely added four points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Sam Haiby managed eight points, while Leigha Brown contributed six points.
For the Huskers it was their ninth loss of the season in games decided by two possessions or less and the school-record-tying 11th game decided by six or fewer points. The Huskers are 1-6 in Big Ten play in games decided by two possessions.
Freshman Naz Hillmon led Michigan with a game-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Hillmon scored eight big points for the Wolverines in the fourth quarter but also committed six turnovers in the contest.
Akienreh Johnson added 14 points off the bench, as Michigan's bench outscored the Husker bench 37-20 - the first time the Nebraska bench has been outscored by an opposing bench this season.
The Huskers hit 41.7 percent (25-60) of their shots for the game, including 8-of-23 threes, while going 3-of-6 at the line. Nebraska was just 5-of-17 in the fourth quarter, helping Michigan win the battle of the boards 41-29, after Nebraska held a halftime lead on the glass.
Michigan hit 42.9 percent (24-56) but went just 2-for-10 from three-point range, including 0-for-4 in the second half. However, Michigan went 17-for-25 at the line, including 15-of-21 in the decisive fourth quarter.
The Huskers return home to take on Purdue Sunday afternoon. Tip-off between Nebraska and the Boilermakers on Play4Kay Day is set for 2 p.m., and fans are encouraged to wear pink to promote cancer awareness. It will also be alumni weekend in Lincoln with more than 50 former Huskers scheduled to attend Sunday's game and be recognized at halftime.