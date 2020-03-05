Nebraska women's basketball loses tournament opener to Michiigan

The Wolverines took their biggest lead of the night at 74-62 with three minutes left, but Nebraska refused to surrender. Brown scored five points in a 7-1 surge for the Big Red that cut the margin to 75-69 with 1:09 left.

After a free throw by Dilk with 1:02 left, Nebraska got a Nicea Eliely layup with 43 seconds left to trim it to 76-71. Dilk hit 1-of-2 free throws with 38.2 second left to push the edge to six, with Nebraska coming down with a chance to make it a one-possession game. However, a Husker turnover gave the ball back to the Wolverines and ended the Husker hopes of a Big Ten Tournament run.

Nebraska fell despite hitting 50.9 percent (28-55) of its shots from the field and 75 percent (12-16) of its free throws on the night. The Huskers were also 7-of-19 from three-point range (.368), but got out-rebounded 35-27 and lost the turnover battle 16-13. It was just the second time this season that Nebraska hit better than 50 percent of its shots from the field.

Cain, battled more foul trouble throughout the second half, but managed to go 6-for-6 from the field and finish with 12 points and three blocked shots. Her three rejections pushed her season total to 101, breaking her own Nebraska single-season record. As a team, Nebraska matched its season high and school conference tournament record with 12 blocks as a team.

Nebraska will await word on a 2020 Postseason WNIT bid, which will be announced March 16. If the Huskers are invited to the tournament, they could open tournament play as early as Wednesday, March 18 and could be set to host in the first round of the 64-team field at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

