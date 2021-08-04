Neighbors Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Indigenous, 6 p.m., Aug. 6, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
LIT, 8 p.m., Aug. 7, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m., Aug. 13, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Shinedown with Pop Evil, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Allie Colleen, 8 p.m., Aug. 19, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Spazmatics, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Claudettes - Chicago Boogie Blues!, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Art Center Selects, May 21 to Sept. 12; Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Reptiles at the Fair, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Woodbury County Fairgrounds, Fair St #206 Fair Street, Moville. Information: 712-258-0838
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Aug. 10, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Evening Campfire, 7 p.m., Aug. 13, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
29th Siouxland Senior Open: A Benefit for Alzheimer's Care at Sunrise Retirement Community, 8 a.m., Aug. 20; Two Rivers Golf Club, North Sioux City. Information: 712-276-3821
Sioux City Game Con, opens at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20, goes through Aug. 22; Abu Bekr Shriners, 820 Nebraska St. Information: 712-444-1072
INFORMATIONAL
Bruguier’s Cabin Tours, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Guided tours of the first building in Sioux City. Information: 712-259-2772.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Food Truck Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 6, 13, 20; 620 Pearl St. Information: 712-266-6452.
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., Aug. 6, 13, 20; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Aug. 6, 13, 20; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
"Sunny" Swap Meet, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Singing Hills Secondhand Finds and Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 16; Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Information: 712-574-0934.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Hump Day Happy Hour Series, 5 p.m., Aug. 11, 18; Tyson Events Center Outside Plaza. Information: 712-279-4850