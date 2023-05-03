Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes
Blendermann Judy, 83; Wayne, Neb.
Bridgeman, Robert Jr., 66; Mapleton, Iowa
Caldwell, Jaclyn, 77; Sioux City
Call, Sandra, 83; Sioux City
Carrier, George, 73; Onawa, Iowa
Cogdill, Barbara, 80; Sioux City
Collins, Bonnie, 71; Marcus, Iowa
Daugherty, Brian, 55; Omaha, Neb
Dixon, Stephanie, 37; Moville, Iowa
Ellyson, Lily, 83; Laurel, Neb.
Fulton, Jack, 74; Sioux City
Graves, Timothy, 59; Sioux City
Grimsley, Mandy, 46; Sioux City
Harrison, George, 76; Sioux City
Hoffman, Kenneth, 88; Westfield, Iowa
Hooyer, Terry, 67; Maurice, Iowa
Hunter, Donald III, 71; Centerville, S.D.
Jensen, Gordon, 74; Sioux City
Kind, Ann, 69; Sioux City
Kirts, Alan, 77; Sioux Falls, S.D.
Lundquist, Evelyn, 72; Sioux City
Maxfield, Barbara, 79; Sergeant Bluff
Mendenhall, James III, 87; Sioux City
Miller, Geneva, 98; Sioux City
Pelchat, Jeannie, 73; Sioux City
Persinger, Michael, 81; Ponca, Neb.
Pittenger, Jeanette, 78; Sioux City
Pittenger, John, 78; Sioux City
Poulson, Jeffrey, 71; Sioux City
Roseland, Lenora, 81; Vermillion, S.D.
Schideler, Randall, 54; Dakota Dunes
Stanton, Barbara, 76; Pender, Neb.
Stark, Mary, 91; Laurel, Neb.
Wilch, Andrew, 77; Sioux City
Wissing, Jeanne, 91; Sioux City