New hire is disappointed to be working as a gofer

DEAR ABBY: I recently landed a new job and was excited about doing work that would be directly in line with my education and background. I left a job of more than a decade to pursue this field. My problem is, I'm being asked to carry luggage, make coffee, run errands, etc. This was not in my job description, nor was it what I was hired for.

Abby, I have worked many intern positions. I do not believe I am too good for any job, but I have worked my way up and have abilities that could contribute greatly to this company. What they have me doing now is not beneficial for me or them.

If you believe I should say something, what should it be? I'm afraid they can easily find a substitute who may perform these tasks, as they aren't every day, but it's often enough to make me uncomfortable. It's a small company, and my pay is good, so I don't want to leave. Please advise me, Abby. -- SCARED TO SPEAK UP