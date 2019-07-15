There’s a big TV screen in our newsroom and it doesn’t get any streaming services, network shows or sports channels.
Instead, it’s designed to help us track what people are reading online.
If, for example, a breaking news story happens, we’ll see how many people are looking at it on their computers, notebooks, mobile phones or other devices. We’re able to tell how long they spend with the story, too. Maybe they’re checking out the photographs that are attached or the related stories.
How does this help us? We can be more responsive to the kinds of news readers want. We can also check when you want to get certain types of news. Maybe you like entertainment news in the afternoon. Maybe you want health news in the morning.
We can track that and better respond to your needs.
It’s a great new tool in our newsgathering kit, but don’t say anything to the sports writers.
They still think we should be able to change the channel and watch games.