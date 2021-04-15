New Movies

'NIGHT OF THE SICARIO' (Rated R for some violence)

Taylor is forced to hide the young daughter of a Colombian woman in witness protection who will be testifying against a powerful drug cartel in Federal Court, as ruthless sicarios aim to hunt them down.

'MONDAY' (Rated R for sexual content, nudity/graphic nudity, drug use, and pervasive language)

A spark on a Friday can lead to a sizzling weekend fling, but what happens when you get to the inevitable Monday?

'VANQUISH' (Rated R for bloody violence, language, some sexual material and drug use)

A mother, Victoria, is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Willie's Wonderland'

'Ancient Aliens: Season 13'

'Son of the South'

'Traces Season One'

