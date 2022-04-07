 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Movies

  • 0

'AMBULANCE' (Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout)

Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2' (Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language)

When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way.

'ALL THE OLD KNIVES' (Rated R for sexuality/nudity, violence and language)

Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna where a fellow agent might have been compromised.

'AS THEY MADE US' (Rated R for language)

A divorced mom tries to make peace with her dysfunctional family as she finds a second chance at love.

People are also reading…

'AGENT GAME' (Rated R for violence and language)

A CIA officer finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for the death of an interrogation subject.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Scream'

'Death on the Nile'

'Parallel Mothers' 

'CSI: Vegas - Season One'

'Handmaid's Tale: The Fourth Season'

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.

Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old

Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old

According to court documents, the 22-year-old began conversations with the teenager on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News