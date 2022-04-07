New Movies

'AMBULANCE' (Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout)

Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2' (Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language)

When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way.

'ALL THE OLD KNIVES' (Rated R for sexuality/nudity, violence and language)

Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna where a fellow agent might have been compromised.

'AS THEY MADE US' (Rated R for language)

A divorced mom tries to make peace with her dysfunctional family as she finds a second chance at love.

'AGENT GAME' (Rated R for violence and language)

A CIA officer finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for the death of an interrogation subject.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Scream'

'Death on the Nile'

'Parallel Mothers'

'CSI: Vegas - Season One'

'Handmaid's Tale: The Fourth Season'

