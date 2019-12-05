New Movies
New Movies

'Brahms: The Boy II' (Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, brief strong language and thematic elements.)

-- After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.

'Playmobil: The Movie' (No rating available.)

-- Animated feature film inspired by the Playmobil brand toys.

'The Aeronauts' (Rated PG-13 for some peril and thematic elements.)

-- Pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon.

New DVD releases this week:

'Ready or Not'

'The Goldfinch'

'Killerman'

