New Movies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"My Brothers' Crossing" (Not Rated)

Based on the true-life story of a couple killed while riding a motorcycle (based on the book "In The Blink of an Eye") and the forgiveness of the man responsible for their death.

"The Owners" (Not Rated)

A group of friends think they find an easy score at an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the owners, an elderly couple, come home early, the tables are suddenly turned.

"Critical Thinking" (Not Rated)

The true story of the Miami Jackson High School chess team which was the first inner city team to win the U.S. National Chess Championship.

'Tenet' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language.)

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time

New DVD releases for the week:

"Retaliation"