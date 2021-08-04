New Northeast-Wayne State agreement aims to strengthen area industrial technology workforce

"Our colleges’ proximity to one another also opens the doors for students to simultaneously enroll in both schools to create a seamless academic pathway without the hard stop and start typical of some transfer programs," Rames said.

Students enrolled in a number of concentrations qualify for the new program, including agriculture, business services, computer, construction, drafting, industrial management, industrial trades, management services, manufacturing and safety-related occupations. Transfer students from Northeast will have the opportunity to apply for transfer student scholarships through Wayne State.

College officials pointed out that graduates who earn bachelor's degrees in technical fields have the prospect of earning higher salaries -- over $600,000 more than individuals with a two-year degree over the course of a 40-year working career, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Such degrees can also lead to better job opportunities as an increasing number of careers are requiring or preferring applicants with a bachelor’s degree, in addition to faster advancement opportunities in management and supervisory roles, they said.

Northeast and Wayne State College have had a longstanding working and transfer relationship to serve students, going back to 1986. Over the years, various institutional and programmatic agreements have been signed to create a seamless transfer of pathways for students between the two colleges. In addition, both institutions offer classes in the College Center in South Sioux City.

