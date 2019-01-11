In this file photo, John Isner of the United States, left, and France's Nicolas Mahut pose for a photo next to the scoreboard following their epic men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon. The Australian Open and Wimbledon are finally doing what the U.S. Open has done for decades: figuring out a way to end a fifth set before it becomes another 26-24 slog or perish the thought 70-68. While some fans and others might still like the idea that a match could go on and on and on forever, or seemingly forever, players such as John Isner are thrilled about the change.