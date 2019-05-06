MINNEAPOLIS — Gersson Rosas has firsthand experience with success from unconventional strategy from his 17-year run with the Houston Rockets.
An outside-the-box approach might be necessary, if the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to catch up in the cutthroat Western Conference.
"We're going to question the norm with everything that we do," Rosas said.
The first Latino to lead an NBA front office has landed with a 30-year-old franchise defined by bad-luck setbacks and self-induced dysfunction as much as any accomplishments on the court. The hiring of Rosas as president of basketball operations was greenlighted by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor as the remedy to one of the latest backfires, the hiring of Tom Thibodeau three years ago for the dual role of president and coach.
As Taylor and chief executive officer Ethan Casson narrowed their search, they couldn't help but notice Rosas appeared as confident and eager about joining them as they were about offering the job to him. The Timberwolves used an outside search firm to hire Thibodeau. This time, Casson directed an interview process that included several members of the organization from various levels and departments.
"I wanted someone that could work with the entire staff," Taylor said. "Not only the players, but the whole organization. Somebody that felt like they were part of the team and knew what teamwork meant."
The Timberwolves averaged the third-smallest crowd in the league last season, an announced figure of 15,305 fans per game, while missing the playoffs after a spirited postseason return in 2018 that ended a 13-year absence. The midsized market of the Twin Cities is as crowded as ever for attention and revenue. There's just as steep of a climb facing the business side, then, as the basketball operations.
One of the reasons Rosas stood out among the four finalists — Chauncey Billups, Trajan Langdon and Calvin Booth were the others — was his holistic vision of a collaborative and innovative culture. During the Thibodeau era, the environment was more fractured than not.
"The organizations that have figured that out, and we hope to be one of them, I think will in fact not just win but win at a high level," Casson said.
Rosas briefly left the Rockets in 2013 to become the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, only to return because he decided the fit was not ideal. This time, with his wife, Susana, and 3-year-old fraternal twins, Giana and Grayson, in tow, the opportunity felt right.
"When the resources are in place, this is a great market not only for the organization and the players, but for my family," said Rosas, who was introduced at a news conference in the Target Center lobby on Monday. He added: "Not only were they interviewing me, but I was interviewing them. And as I've talked to different organizations in this league, they stood out."