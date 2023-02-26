Notes: The Mustangs enter the tournament as the state's second-highest scoring team, averaging 73.9 points per game, behind only the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, Algona Bishop Garrigan's 76.7. Three Newell-Fonda girls average in double figures: senior Mary Walker (15.3); junior Kierra Jungers (12.3); and junior McKenna Sievers (11).

Newell-Fonda's only two losses this season came against undefeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, the top seed in the Class 3A tournament.

This is the Mustangs' 18th state tournament appearance, including the last five. N-F has won four state crowns, in 2015 and a three-peat from 2019-2021. The Mustangs entered the 2022 tourney as the top seed, looking for a fourth straight title, but were upset in the semifinals by MMCRU, 66-62.