Newlywed is questioned about keeping her name

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 15 years and I have been separated for 2 1/2 years. I'm still hoping to reconcile, and I haven't moved on. Although I'm somewhat happy being in our home with my children, and recently our very first puppy, I often get lonely. How do I know, for my own good, if this is one of the doors that's been permanently closed? -- HOLDING ON IN VIRGINIA

DEAR HOLDING ON: One clue would be what your wife has been doing since your separation. Because the children live with you, she has fewer childcare responsibilities. Is she dating? Deeply involved with her career? Does she ask you for advice, money, ANYthing? If the answer to this question is no, then it's a safe bet that she is not interested in reconciling, and it's time you move on with your life. Counseling might help you to do that if you are "stuck."

DEAR ABBY: If you get time to read this, I need some advice about my fiance. We have been engaged for two years, and I recently found out that when he dies, he is leaving everything to his friend if his mom is no longer living.

I gave up my place and moved an hour and a half from my job to live with him. Should I be upset over this? -- LEFT WITH NOTHING

DEAR LEFT WITH NOTHING: Your letter is a classic example of why it's important that people review their wills periodically. Your fiance's will may have been made before you entered the picture. It's important that you have a calm and rational discussion about it. If you are still concerned after that, then you probably should be.

