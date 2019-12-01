Before the big screen
If you're thinking about a movie this weekend or aren't sure what to see, we have what you need: Bruce Miller's weekly Movies in a Minute video, which tells you in (just a little more than) one minute what to hit and what to miss.
The funniest past
Need to unwind after a stressful holiday week? Check out our online collection of Bruce Miller's parting shots. We gathered the funniest lines from the last few years to keep you laughing long after you're done reading.
In the kitchen
As the holiday cooking season continues, visit our searchable, online database of reader-submitted recipes. It's a great way to learn from fellow Journal readers.